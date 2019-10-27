USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Plans Dividend of $0.37

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of USDP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 33,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,002. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). USD Partners had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USDP. Bank of America upgraded USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

