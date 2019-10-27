USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot Sells 1,176 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $89,352.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,715.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.39. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.22 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sidoti downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

