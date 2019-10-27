US Masters Residential Property Fund Unit (ASX:URF) Trading 3.5% Higher

US Masters Residential Property Fund Unit (ASX:URF) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.74 ($0.52), 289,754 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.71 ($0.50).

The stock has a market capitalization of $279.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.31, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 7.75.

US Masters Residential Property Fund Unit Company Profile (ASX:URF)

US Masters Residential Property Fund (Fund) was established in 2011 and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (URF.ASX). The Fund was established to give investors exposure to US residential property and is the largest Australian-listed property trust with a primary strategy of investing in freestanding and multi-tenant US residential property in the New York metropolitan area.

