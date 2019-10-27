Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.41

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.41 and traded as high as $18.83. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 157 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 665.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 77.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.