Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. 113,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,621. The company has a market cap of $451.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. Urogen Pharma has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $55.49.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $46,827.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 216.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 915,970 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 30.4% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 408,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 95,192 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 843,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 834.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,598,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

