Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,214,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 552,805 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP boosted its position in Uniti Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,120 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 1,477,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,468. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.