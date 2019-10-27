United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 776.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,023.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

