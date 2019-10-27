United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL) Shares Down 49.9%

Shares of United States Basketball League Inc (OTCMKTS:USBL) fell 49.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 16,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 244% from the average session volume of 4,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL)

