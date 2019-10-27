United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $119.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.93.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $115.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $123.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 47,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

