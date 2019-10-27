United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.93.

NYSE:UPS opened at $115.72 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $123.63. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

