United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,216. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $81,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 10,549 shares of company stock valued at $302,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $34,944,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 66.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,821,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,516 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $31,396,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 200.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 10.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,839,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,543,000 after acquiring an additional 175,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

