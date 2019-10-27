UDR (UDR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect UDR to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $49.42 on Friday. UDR has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.
In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,944,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,857,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $971,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 470,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,869,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,713. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.