UDR (UDR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect UDR to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $49.42 on Friday. UDR has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,944,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,857,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $971,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 470,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,869,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,713. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

