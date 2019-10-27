UBS Group Cuts Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 230

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 217.14 ($2.84).

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 200.60 ($2.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.82. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 146.80 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

