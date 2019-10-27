Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 6,211 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $69.25. 7,606,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,074,953. The company has a market capitalization of $292.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.04.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.