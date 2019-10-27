Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,540 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 147.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $110.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $108.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

