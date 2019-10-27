Trust Co. of Vermont Has $365,000 Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 20.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,113,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 704,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 25,367.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,805 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 25.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,138,000 after purchasing an additional 181,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.04. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $321.07.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $325.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.98.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

