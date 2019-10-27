Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.38. 716,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,787. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $141.46 and a one year high of $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.82. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

