Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.53. 5,270,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $75.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In other news, insider Kenneth Dillon acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $222,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,449.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

