Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 110 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cummins were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,331,000 after buying an additional 276,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,468,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,185,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.61.

NYSE CMI traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $178.52. 1,303,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.06. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $179.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.61%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.