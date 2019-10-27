Transocean (RIG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. Transocean has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIG. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $162,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

