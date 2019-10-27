Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transcat an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1,477.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 343,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 268,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,368 shares during the period. THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.9% during the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 248,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 69.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,896. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. Transcat has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $218.30 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Transcat had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.