Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transcat an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,896. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. Transcat has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $218.30 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.81.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Transcat had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Transcat Company Profile
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
