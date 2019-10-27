TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

TIVO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 314,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. TiVo has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. TiVo had a negative net margin of 52.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $176.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TiVo will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TiVo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TiVo by 806.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TiVo in the third quarter worth $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TiVo by 262.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in TiVo in the second quarter worth $116,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

