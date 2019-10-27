Time New Bank Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $410,938.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $7.55 million and $410,938.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE, Huobi and C2CX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank launched on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,928,446,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinBene, Binance, BigONE, Ethfinex, C2CX, Bibox, Hotbit, OKEx, DragonEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

