THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $14.86 on Friday. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

