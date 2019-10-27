Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $220.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated a weight rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $356.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $220.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.81.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $28.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.13. 29,981,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,795,851. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.37. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $379.49. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total value of $3,456,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,305,765.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson purchased 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.71 per share, with a total value of $79,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,450 shares of company stock worth $3,566,021 over the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Tesla by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

