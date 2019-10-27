Terril Brothers Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,372,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 14,203.9% during the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 82,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 800,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.32. 652,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,616. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $17.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%.

In other news, Director Albert L. Richey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,068 shares in the company, valued at $237,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

