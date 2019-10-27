Terril Brothers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,254 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund accounts for about 3.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.9% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 191,309 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1,161.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 195,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CEM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 263,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

