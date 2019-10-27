Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TER. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

TER stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $981,887.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

