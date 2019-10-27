TENA (TENA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,958.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One TENA token can now be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. TENA has a market cap of $170,632.00 and $6,958.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00201172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.01483944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027753 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00118518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,253 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

