Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $28.50 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VIV has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.80 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.60.

NYSE VIV opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Telefonica Brasil has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

