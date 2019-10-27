Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Stake Lessened by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 79,429 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up 1.9% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of Teladoc Health worth $27,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 187.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $75.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $570,268.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $425,117.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,558 shares of company stock worth $937,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.