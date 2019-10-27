TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several brokerages have commented on AMTD. Bank of America downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

AMTD stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

