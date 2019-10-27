Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,159,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,736,000 after buying an additional 119,934 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 2.9% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 183,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 20,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 94.4% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,506,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,974,000 after buying an additional 3,645,514 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 76.17%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

