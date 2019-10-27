Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,936 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,234,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,209. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.