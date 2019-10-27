Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,791,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

CVX stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.67. 3,369,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,672. The company has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

