Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 1,715 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,100,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 534.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 521,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after buying an additional 439,193 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 208,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after buying an additional 53,443 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after buying an additional 40,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,771,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.93. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $70.65.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

