Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.89.

TRGP opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,820.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3,746.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,074,000 after buying an additional 9,330,008 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4,739.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,474,000 after buying an additional 7,495,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4,024.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,322 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,863 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,168,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,330 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.