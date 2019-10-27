Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.22

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.22 and last traded at $51.14, with a volume of 321943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.95.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company has a market cap of $264.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 48.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 44,546 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 463.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,070,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,915,000 after buying an additional 880,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 77.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 89.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.5% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 876,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after buying an additional 76,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

