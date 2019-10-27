TaaS (TAAS) Price Hits $0.88 on Major Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One TaaS token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00009101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $203.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00198479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.01490580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00126272 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

