T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,446,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.32% of T2 Biosystems worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 150.0% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 7,546.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 722,822 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.21. T2 Biosystems Inc has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.94% and a negative net margin of 722.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.50 target price on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut T2 Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Svb Leerink increased their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

