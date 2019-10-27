T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $34,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 60,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $472,946.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,953,531 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $113.71 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.72.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

