Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Brokerages expect Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) to report $460,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $630,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. Synlogic posted sales of $1.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year sales of $1.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $2.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 million, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,844.96% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synlogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Synlogic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Synlogic by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synlogic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYBX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 82,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,911. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a current ratio of 14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.57.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

