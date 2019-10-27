SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.86 Million

Brokerages expect that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will post $77.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.72 million to $78.00 million. SVMK reported sales of $65.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $305.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $306.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $367.66 million, with estimates ranging from $358.42 million to $376.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SVMK.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.72 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 59.16% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SVMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised shares of SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other SVMK news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $122,599.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $126,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,918. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,532,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in SVMK by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -12.73. SVMK has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVMK (SVMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.