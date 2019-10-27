SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Trading 7% Higher

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)’s share price traded up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.02 and last traded at $46.82, 123,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 104,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

A number of analysts have commented on SRDX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SurModics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.08.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. SurModics had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,939. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,741,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $876,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SurModics by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,728 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurModics during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SurModics during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SurModics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of SurModics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

