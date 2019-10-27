Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Down 3.4%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.14, 8,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 239,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Sunworks alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.74%. On average, analysts expect that Sunworks Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunworks by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunworks by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 910,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunworks by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 566,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.