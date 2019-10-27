SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Mylan NV’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Mylan in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Mylan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.50 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Mylan stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Melina E. Higgins purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Mark purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 83,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mylan by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,048,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,160,000 after buying an additional 9,026,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mylan by 824.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,898,000 after buying an additional 1,499,579 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Mylan by 312.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,769,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,692,000 after buying an additional 1,340,643 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mylan by 11.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,247,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,473,000 after buying an additional 1,111,009 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Mylan by 3,006.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 984,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 952,452 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

