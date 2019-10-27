Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s 8th Largest Position

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,497,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 115,046 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $458,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,009,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616,590 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,637.7% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,430,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,614 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 330.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,664,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,647 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,789,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,178,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $860,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,000 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $35.37.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.81.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.