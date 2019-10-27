Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 3,761 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8,181.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,456,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,947. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. MKM Partners set a $32.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

