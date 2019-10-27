Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,195 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.80. 744,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $82.89 and a twelve month high of $130.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.20.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deon Stander sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $1,164,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,321.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $588,963.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,411.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,990 shares of company stock worth $2,783,601 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.