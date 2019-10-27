Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,490,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Edward Jones lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.35.

NYSE EL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,966. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.85. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $207.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 17,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.64, for a total value of $3,615,502.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,690.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

